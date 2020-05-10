Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 1,363,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.