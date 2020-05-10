Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $48.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

