Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $48.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 1,363,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

