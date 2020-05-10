Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Position Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 80.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 328,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 146,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 204,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $18.13. 2,004,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,955. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

