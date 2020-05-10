Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Xperi stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 553,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,918. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Xperi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

