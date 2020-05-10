Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xylem worth $35,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 1,313,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,682. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

