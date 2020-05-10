Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

XYL opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

