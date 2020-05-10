Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Yandex stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

