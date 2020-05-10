Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $25.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YELP. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of YELP opened at $23.45 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

