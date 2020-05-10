YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,178. YY has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YY will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in YY by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

