Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report $27.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Beigene posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $285.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.58 million, with estimates ranging from $434.38 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.81. 245,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock worth $2,917,380 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Beigene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $4,144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

