Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. BOX reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.21. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after buying an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

