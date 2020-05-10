Zacks: Analysts Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). J C Penney reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 46,419,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,149,246. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

