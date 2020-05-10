Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Invesco also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $43,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,260,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 6,710,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,435. Invesco has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

