Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 1,235,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

