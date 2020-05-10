Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

