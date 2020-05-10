Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.36). Express reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Express stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,697. Express has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Express by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

