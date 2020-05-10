Zacks: Brokerages Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J C Penney by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,607 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 2,339.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,945 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in J C Penney by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 208.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,617,460 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in J C Penney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 46,419,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,149,246. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.