Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,014. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

