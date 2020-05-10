Zano 24-Hour Volume Tops $55,822.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005777 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.92 million and $55,822.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.02134696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00175762 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00070279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,139,236 coins and its circulating supply is 10,109,736 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

