Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on Z. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,611. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $549,572.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,639,000 after purchasing an additional 332,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after buying an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.