Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Zillow Group stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 2,851,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,124. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

