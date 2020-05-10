Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. 2,851,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

