Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

