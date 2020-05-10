Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,687,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,098,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,846,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

