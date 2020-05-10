Zipper (ZIP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.02 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

