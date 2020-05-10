Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 516,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

