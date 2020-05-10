Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $12,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

