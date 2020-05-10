Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $7.50 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Zynga stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zynga by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

