Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $7.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.