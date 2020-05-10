Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $8.25

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.