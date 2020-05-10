Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.