4,800 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.79. 3,734,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,987. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

