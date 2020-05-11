9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.90. 1,562,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,789. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

