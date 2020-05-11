9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. 8,120,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

