9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The stock has a market cap of $524.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

