9,504 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 6,864,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,268. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

