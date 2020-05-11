ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 10.6%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) was up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.67, approximately 3,771,873 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,426,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

