AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 2,937,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,333. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

