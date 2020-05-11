Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,843,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 483,207 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.89. 1,548,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,951. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.