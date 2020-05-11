Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,758. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.