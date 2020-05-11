Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $159.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,181. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

