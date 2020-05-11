Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

