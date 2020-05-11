Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $162.00 at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.42.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. 62,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.