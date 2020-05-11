Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 208,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 8,254,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,724. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.