AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 29.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shot up 29.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $5.32, 105,967,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,453% from the average session volume of 6,825,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

