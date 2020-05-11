American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

