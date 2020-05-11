Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $64.07

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $346,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.20. 553,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

