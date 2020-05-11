Analysts Set Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Price Target at $14.33

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 362,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,051. The company has a market cap of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.64. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.