Analysts Set Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $54.48

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,105. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

